Two killed, three wounded in shooting at Walmer Township tavern
Two people died and another three were wounded when five men opened fire inside a tavern in Walmer Township on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the five men had entered the tavern in Bhabhatane Street at about 11.20pm and started shooting at patrons...
