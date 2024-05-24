Nelson Mandela Bay model launches inaugural fashion show
Gqeberha model and entrepreneur Lwethu “Wolf” Tenge has launched her inaugural Walking with Wolf fashion show, which she hopes will be a game-changer for the Eastern Cape.
With the theme, “Bring your baddest wolf out”, five fashion designers from the metro will showcase their designs at the fashion show that Tenge, from KwaMagxaki, hopes to grow into a monthly event...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.