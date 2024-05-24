Politics

‘I missed the cameras’ — Nqaba Bhanga

Former DA Eastern Cape leader now campaigning for ANC

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 May 2024

As campaigning for the 2024 general elections nears the end, serial party hopper and former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga will hit the campaign trail for the ANC. 

The announcement was made at the party’s regional headquarters in Gqeberha on Thursday. ..

