‘I missed the cameras’ — Nqaba Bhanga
Former DA Eastern Cape leader now campaigning for ANC
As campaigning for the 2024 general elections nears the end, serial party hopper and former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga will hit the campaign trail for the ANC.
The announcement was made at the party’s regional headquarters in Gqeberha on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.