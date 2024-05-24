Nelson Mandela Bay freediver grabs two SA records
Gletwyn Rubidge achieves long-held dream in Egypt after nine years of training
Gqeberha freediver Dr Gletwyn Rubidge has broken two South African records at the Freediving World Cup in Sharm-El-Sheikh in Egypt.
Competing against professional freedivers with unlimited access to the safe clear waters of the Mediterranean, the 55-year-old Nelson Mandela University chemistry lecturer combined SA gees and his hard-earned experience in big shark-infused swells off Noordhoek to make his mark...
