Politics

UDM questions Africa Day expenditure and opposition exclusion

Mayor evasive on questions after council speaker refers motion to him for a response

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 24 May 2024

The UDM has criticised an Africa Day celebration hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay’s political leadership at the weekend, which excluded opposition parties  but attracted international guests and councillors from another municipality.

The event was held at the Feather Market Centre on Saturday...

