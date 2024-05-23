DA lodges complaint about Cele
The DA has complained to the SA Human Rights Commission that police minister Bheki Cele has failed to deploy the necessary resources to protect residents despite the surge in violent crime in Nelson Mandela Bay.
By failing to deploy officers, detectives and specialised units, the party said, Cele had not taken reasonable steps to safeguard lives, human dignity and residential property...
