WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption case back in high court

By TimesLIVE - 16 May 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

Former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal matter resumes in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

The matter is set down for pretrial dates after Zuma's numerous failed attempts to have advocate Billy Downer removed as prosecutor.

