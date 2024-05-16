WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption case back in high court

Courtesy of SABC News
Former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal matter resumes in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.
The matter is set down for pretrial dates after Zuma's numerous failed attempts to have advocate Billy Downer removed as prosecutor.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
