Police in Gqeberha are concerned about the escalating number of motor vehicle thefts in the city.
According to the latest statistics, vehicles of similar make are being targeted, particularly at gyms and schools, and from residential yards.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said t at least six vehicles had been reported stolen in the past week.
In five of the incidents, the drivers were not in the vehicles at the time.
In one case, however, the driver was hijacked in Kwazakhele.
Two of the vehicles have been recovered.
“It is evident that the perpetrators are using sophisticated methods, including ignition devices with computers, to bypass security systems,” Naidu said.
Two of the recovered vehicles were tracked to Zwide as they had been fitted with tracking devices.
These vehicles were already being dismantled and the police believe the suspects had been busy looking for the tracker when they were disturbed.
“Though older vehicles such as bakkies, a Mazda 323, Toyota Conquest and a VW Polo were stolen, police have noted that the more sophisticated vehicles such as the Toyota Fortuner and the Dakar Hilux have been the target of late,” Naidu said.
“The areas of concern are Humewood, Walmer and Mount Road.
“In light of these incidents, police are urging owners of expensive vehicles to exercise extra caution and take proactive measures to safeguard their vehicles.
“We advise drivers to consider installing additional security features to deter theft attempts.”
Naidu advised that when parking, well-lit and populated areas that were less likely to attract thieves should be chosen.
“Always remain vigilant of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately.”
Anyone who can assist the police in their investigation should contact Warrant Officer Jacques Joubert on 071-362-8690, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Vehicle thefts escalating in Gqeberha, police warn
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
