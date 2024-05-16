Six decades ago, Isuzu Trucks began its journey in SA and it has since established itself as a pivotal player in the market, with its trucks taking on the various terrains of the country.
The company entered the SA market in 1964, introducing the iconic Isuzu Elfin TKG 10 petrol-engine 1½ ton truck.
Isuzu Trucks marketing manager Iviwe Poti said that at the time the company had a simple yet powerful vision — to provide reliable, durable and innovative commercial vehicles to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the nation.
“As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we reflect on a rich history filled with milestones, achievements, excellence and a steadfast commitment to offer transport solutions for large fleets and single-unit operators alike,” she said.
“Over the years, we have continuously raised the bar, introducing groundbreaking technologies and pioneering advancements that have redefined the standards of excellence in commercial vehicles and consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation.
“Securing the top spot in the cab-over-chassis market in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments for 11 years consecutively is testament to our trucks’ unwavering reliability and durability.”
She said one of the company’s key pillars of success lay in the pursuit of technological advancement and environmental sustainability.
“As part of our five-step alternative propulsion journey towards full carbon-neutral new-energy vehicles, in addition to EURO 5 models already available, we are excited to announce that diesel dual fuel is now available as an option on 20 of our truck models, offering customers a more sustainable and efficient transportation solution.
“As we commemorate 60 years of Isuzu Trucks in SA, we extend our sincere gratitude to our customers, partners and employees for their unwavering support and trust,” Poti said.
HeraldLIVE
Isuzu Trucks celebrating 60 successful years in SA
Image: SUPPLIED
Six decades ago, Isuzu Trucks began its journey in SA and it has since established itself as a pivotal player in the market, with its trucks taking on the various terrains of the country.
The company entered the SA market in 1964, introducing the iconic Isuzu Elfin TKG 10 petrol-engine 1½ ton truck.
Isuzu Trucks marketing manager Iviwe Poti said that at the time the company had a simple yet powerful vision — to provide reliable, durable and innovative commercial vehicles to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the nation.
“As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we reflect on a rich history filled with milestones, achievements, excellence and a steadfast commitment to offer transport solutions for large fleets and single-unit operators alike,” she said.
“Over the years, we have continuously raised the bar, introducing groundbreaking technologies and pioneering advancements that have redefined the standards of excellence in commercial vehicles and consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation.
“Securing the top spot in the cab-over-chassis market in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments for 11 years consecutively is testament to our trucks’ unwavering reliability and durability.”
She said one of the company’s key pillars of success lay in the pursuit of technological advancement and environmental sustainability.
“As part of our five-step alternative propulsion journey towards full carbon-neutral new-energy vehicles, in addition to EURO 5 models already available, we are excited to announce that diesel dual fuel is now available as an option on 20 of our truck models, offering customers a more sustainable and efficient transportation solution.
“As we commemorate 60 years of Isuzu Trucks in SA, we extend our sincere gratitude to our customers, partners and employees for their unwavering support and trust,” Poti said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle