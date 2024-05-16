President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday he was satisfied with how the disaster in George, which has so far left 33 people dead, had been responded to, and was now calling for the investigation of the building collapse to be fast-tracked.
Ramaphosa was in the town to meet the survivors of the catastrophe, the families of the victims and concerned community members.
Western Cape disaster management head Colin Diener, then took the president to the site where the building imploded.
About 19 bodies are still believed to be buried under the rubble.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa visits George disaster site
Image: GEORGE MUNICIPALITY
