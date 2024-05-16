Police are monitoring the scene of a protest near Despatch heading towards Gqeberha on the Swartkops (M19) and R75 roads.
The protest by Bayland informal settlement residents is believed to be due to long-standing service delivery issues.
They blockaded the R75 with burning rubble and stones before moving on to the M19.
Police controlled the situation.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said public order police had been deployed in the area since early on Thursday and the situation was under control.
“[However], the protesters are [holding] meetings with the municipality.
“All roads are open for motorists, and police continue to monitor the area,” Janse van Rensburg said.
HeraldLIVE
Roads open after protest by Bayland informal settlement residents
Image: GARETH WILSON
