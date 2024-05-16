News

Roads open after protest by Bayland informal settlement residents

By Tshepiso Mametela - 16 May 2024
The protest by Bayland informal settlement community members is believed to be due to long-standing service delivery issues
ROAD OPEN: The protest by Bayland informal settlement community members is believed to be due to long-standing service delivery issues
Image: GARETH WILSON

Police are monitoring the scene of a protest near Despatch heading towards Gqeberha on the Swartkops (M19) and R75 roads.

The protest by Bayland informal settlement residents is believed to be due to long-standing service delivery issues.

They blockaded the R75 with burning rubble and stones before moving on to the M19.

Police controlled the situation.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said public order police had been deployed in the area since early on Thursday and the situation was under control.

“[However], the protesters are [holding] meetings with the municipality.

“All roads are open for motorists, and police continue to monitor the area,” Janse van Rensburg said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele

Most Read