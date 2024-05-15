President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the George building disaster site on Thursday.
Since the incident on Monday last week, the government and its disaster management agencies at all levels have mobilised personnel and resources to assist in the rescue efforts, and provide support to the survivors and families of the victims.
The presidency said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa remained deeply attentive to the rescue and recovery efforts under way, and expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the workers.
Ministers and deputy ministers in the departments of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, employment & labour, health, police, international relations and co-operation and public works &Infrastructure have visited the site and have been working with the Disaster Joint Operations Centre, the Western Cape government and the Garden Route district municipality.
HeraldLIVE
President to visit George disaster site
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit the George building disaster site on Thursday.
Since the incident on Monday last week, the government and its disaster management agencies at all levels have mobilised personnel and resources to assist in the rescue efforts, and provide support to the survivors and families of the victims.
The presidency said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa remained deeply attentive to the rescue and recovery efforts under way, and expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the workers.
Ministers and deputy ministers in the departments of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, employment & labour, health, police, international relations and co-operation and public works &Infrastructure have visited the site and have been working with the Disaster Joint Operations Centre, the Western Cape government and the Garden Route district municipality.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News