While the search continues for 19 people still presumed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed George building, 47 families have finally received answers.
They were able to identify loved ones, some who tragically didn't make it out of the disaster zone, while others were hospitalised or escaped unharmed.
Thirty-three people have since been confirmed dead, including 27 men and six women.
Nineteen still remain unaccounted for.
The George municipality on Wednesday said rescue crews had been working around the clock since the tragedy struck on Monday last week.
“Up to now, 47 victims have been linked to their families,” it said.
Meanwhile, the Western Cape department of social development said a comprehensive range of services would continue to be made available to the affected families for a minimum of six months.
Victims identified in George building collapse
Image: Werner Hills
