Legal advice sought in George building tragedy
Survivors consider suing companies believed to be behind disaster
Some of the survivors of the catastrophic George building collapse have lawyered up, exploring their options to sue the companies believed to be behind the disaster which has to date claimed the lives of at least 33 people.
On Tuesday, more than a week after the tragedy, a foul stench clung to the air at the site in Victoria Street...
