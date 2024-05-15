Patel hails success of SA’s motor industry policy
Minister flags production and export increases and jobs boost at Gqeberha meeting
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel has reflected positively on the early successes of the SA Automotive Master Plan as the industry enjoys production and job growth which he points to as early success of the sector policy framework.
Patel highlighted the 633,332 vehicles produced in 2023 and the 116,000 jobs created through the sector value chain. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.