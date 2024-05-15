News

Patel hails success of SA’s motor industry policy

Minister flags production and export increases and jobs boost at Gqeberha meeting

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 May 2024

Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel has reflected positively on the early successes of the SA Automotive Master Plan as the industry enjoys production and job growth which he points to as early success of the sector policy framework.

Patel highlighted the 633,332 vehicles produced in 2023 and the 116,000 jobs created through the sector value chain. ..

