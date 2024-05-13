Alexander Road High School lauded at 2024 MEC Excellence Awards

In a competitive landscape where educational institutions strive to distinguish themselves, Alexander Road High School in Gqeberha has emerged as a beacon of excellence: it was recognised as one of the top- performing schools in the Eastern Cape at the recent MEC Excellence Awards.

These prestigious awards, attended by the Eastern Cape MEC for education, Fundile Gade, celebrated excellence in education, highlighting the remarkable achievements of institutions and individuals dedicated to shaping the future of SA's youth.

Alexander Road High School was awarded a certificate of excellence in recognition of its “excellent performance, steady commitment and outstanding contributions to the academic success and overall performance of the Eastern Cape province in the 2023 academic year”.

The award pays tribute to the school’s impressive number of bachelor's passes, as well as the number of passes in maths and science. It serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of its staff, students and the broader school community to academic excellence.

The accolade also reaffirms the school's steadfast commitment to the holistic development of learners, nurturing future leaders who will contribute positively to society.

This article was sponsored by Alexander Road High School.