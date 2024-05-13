Motoring

WATCH | We take a closer look at South Africa’s 2024 car of the year

By Motoring Staff - 13 May 2024

The BMW 7 Series has gained the prestigious title of South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year, marking a record seventh win for the German carmaker.

To unpack this in more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Phuti Mpyane from Business Day Motor News.

