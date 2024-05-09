News

Walmer Township butchery owner dies after being shot during robbery

By Tshepiso Mametela - 09 May 2024

A Walmer Township business owner has died after being shot during a robbery at his Smallman Road butchery on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said five people had entered Spaza Nyama butchery at about 5.15pm pretending to be customers...

