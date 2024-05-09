Hope fading for victims still trapped under collapsed George building
Hope was slowly diminishing in George as the rescue operation entered its third day at the site where a building collapsed in Victoria Street.
On Thursday, heavy equipment was being trucked in to remove the remaining rubble as families waited anxiously to see if their loved ones had survived the horrific incident...
