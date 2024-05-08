Paterson science whizz kid scores big on global stage
Rikyle Jordaan earns silver medal at international competition in Bali
Schauderville’s science whizz kid, Rikyle Jordaan, has done it again — this time bagging a silver medal in Bali at the International Science Technology Engineering Competition (ISTEC).
The overseas opportunity comes on the back of the Paterson High School headboy’s success at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair held in Boksburg in 2023 with his project titled “Renewable Energy Combo Pack”...
