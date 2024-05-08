Gauteng police have arrested four foreigners in a raid on a "liquid engineering" operation.
A takedown operation led to the seizure of 3,000 litres of petroleum oil imitating well-known brands, including Castrol and Caltex, worth more than R200,000, on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said the national counterfeit unit and commercial crimes investigation unit, in collaboration with brand protectors, obtained a search and seizure warrant for the raid in Monavoni, a suburb on the outskirts of Centurion.
“Police arrested four Zimbabweans whose residency status will be verified by the department of home affairs. The suspects are expected to appear in a magistrate's court on charges of contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act,” she said.
Faked credentials for petroleum oil leads to four arrests
