Knysna council meeting turns ugly
Insults fly during heated exchange between municipal manager and DA councillor
A Knysna council meeting descended into chaos on Friday as municipal manager Ombali Sebola and DA councillor Jason White got into a heated argument that ended in White being called a “small boy” and sworn at.
The meeting was debating an item on plans by the Western Cape provincial government to intervene in the struggling municipality over the ongoing sewage spillage in several areas and in the Knysna estuary...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.