The Sahara Conference continued at the Dakar Arena in Senegal on Sunday night when Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers defeated Rwanda’s Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) 86-82, which marked their first two consecutive wins in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).
It was a game of will throughout, with both sides exchanging baskets down the stretch, but the Hoopers celebrated at the final whistle.
Will Perry set the tone finishing with 31 points, while Devine Eke added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Hoopers, the only undefeated team remaining in the conference. John Wilkins missed four free throws in the fourth quarter’s closing seconds, but APR could not turn their fortunes around.
Obadiah Noel led APR with 32 points and seven rebounds, Dario Hunt got 14 points and five rebounds, and captain William Robeyns finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. APR are now third in the Sahara Conference with one win and a loss.
The second game of the day brought as much excitement, with home team AS Douanes beating Tunisia’s US Monastir 76-59. Abdoulaye Harouna scored a game-high 35 points, taking over offensively when it mattered most for the Douanes, who recorded their first win.
Former NBA Academy Africa player Jean Jacques Boissy ended up with 11 points and eight assists.
George Williams led Monastir with 16 points, with Ater Majok dominating the game on the boards (13 rebounds), but the 2022 BAL champions are still looking for their first win in this year’s campaign.
The Sahara Conference will continue on Tuesday when US Monastir take on Rivers Hoopers at 6pm (SA time) while APR face AS Douanes at 9pm.
• BAL games air in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to-air and paid TV broadcast partnerships. Every BAL game also live-streams on the NBA App, NBA.com, BAL.NBA.com and the BAL’s YouTube channel. — Basketball Africa League
Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers win again to lead BAL Sahara Conference
Image: BAL/Getty Images
