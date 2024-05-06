News

Ex-boyfriend jailed for 30 years for woman’s murder

By Simtembile Mgidi - 06 May 2024

After going on a stabbing spree and killing his former girlfriend, a Nelson Mandela Bay man was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Sonwabo Xola, 45, committed several assaults and attempted murders, which eventually led to the murder of his former girlfriend, Phumeza Cynthia Stephan, 46, on January 15 2023...

Most Read