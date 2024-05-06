Ex-boyfriend jailed for 30 years for woman’s murder
After going on a stabbing spree and killing his former girlfriend, a Nelson Mandela Bay man was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Sonwabo Xola, 45, committed several assaults and attempted murders, which eventually led to the murder of his former girlfriend, Phumeza Cynthia Stephan, 46, on January 15 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.