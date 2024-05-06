In March Cassper shared a teaser of a song titled Blessed and Highly Favoured on his timeline, where he was rapping about how his life had changed after giving his life to Christ.
In a recent interview on L-Tido's podcast, Cassper said he was intentional about making positive music and has recorded a few gospel tracks.
"My catalogue is my catalogue. I'll definitely perform that music that where I'm from, that's who I used to be, so I'm not better than anybody but I'm trying to make positive music going forth," he said.
"So I'm making gospel music, trying to find a way to have my stamp on it. That's what I enjoy right now."
LISTEN | Cassper Nyovest shares snippet of his gospel track
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest
Since giving his life to Christ last December, Cassper Nyovest has been teasing the release gospel music.
The rapper took to his timeline on Sunday to share a snippet of him singing about Jesus being his hero.
"My Lord and saviour Jesus Christ has been keeping me safe and sound. I have been experiencing peace and more peace abundantly. Life and more life abundantly. I have grown to understand that it's not about how well I'm performing as a Christian but about how well he lived," he captioned the post.
Listen to the song below:
