The audience can prepare to be moved by the powerful sounds of a large brass ensemble at Weis Memorial Church in Schauderville on Sunday.
The Feather Market Organ Society and the Music Society of Port Elizabeth are presenting an afternoon of classical music featuring two distinguished choirs — the Moravian Church Choir under the baton of Jonathan Lawack, and the Andante Choir led by Romano Jonathan.
They have promised to delight classical music lovers with Rachmaninoff's choral pieces, alongside cherished compositions like the Ambrosian Praise Hymn” and Abide with Me.
The large brass ensemble, guided by Nelson Mandela University's senior brass lecturer, George Foster, will take centre stage, while organists Albert Troskie and Liesel Murphy will perform solo on the majestic Weis organ, a treasure originally housed in the university's auditorium.
The concert will also showcase the vocal talents of mezzo soprano Lucretia Sikwebu, featuring a rendition of Saint-Saëns’s Softly Awakes My Heart.
Troskie and Erika Bothma-Troskie will present a trio of organ and piano duets, Bach’s Sheep May Safely Graze, What a Wonderful World and The Holy City.
Flautist Leonard Heydenrych and saxophonist Lise Muller will perform duets such as Faure’s Pavane and the hymn It Is Well with My Soul.
The concert will culminate in a grand ensemble finale, where all musicians and the audience will come together for a captivating rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah!
Tickets for the show, at 3pm at Weis Memorial Church in Highfield Road, cost R30 each, or R20 for pensioners, while scholars enter free. Secure parking is available.
Enjoy an uplifting Sunday with classical music
Image: SUPPLIED
