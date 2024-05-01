Mulaudzi said the fire has affected parts of the highway, mostly Smith Street.
Underground cables on fire at M1 in Johannesburg
Reporter
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) are attending to an underground fire reported in the early hours of Wednesday along the M1 near the north double-decker section.
EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cables supply electricity to Braamfontein and surrounding areas.
“Our colleagues from City Power are here to make sure they can open the tunnels as we extinguish the fire.”
Mulaudzi said the fire has affected parts of the highway, mostly Smith Street.
“We are extinguishing the fire towards the west. We encourage motorists to exercise caution while driving in that area.
“So far the area between Empire and Crown interchange has been closed. We urge motorists to avoid that area as we are still extinguishing the fire.”
No injuries have been reported.
Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is being investigated.
