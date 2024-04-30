Department notes increase in respiratory infections

The health department has urged the public to take extra precautionary measures to protect themselves against respiratory infections which are expected to increase during the winter.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was at peak circulation in the country, influenza infections were starting to increase and Covid-19 continued to circulate at low levels, the department said in a statement this week.
“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has a surveillance system which monitors the circulation of respiratory viruses throughout the country and has notified the department that it is now the peak season of RSV which can be confused by some people with Covid-19 due to common symptoms,” the statement said.
“The RSV virus causes illness mainly in young children, but also contributes to respiratory illnesses in older individuals.”
It said the influenza virus season usually followed RSV, and an increase in cases had been noted.
“While most diseases caused by influenza, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 viruses are mild, these viruses may cause severe illness and even death among some citizens, particularly in individuals with underlying conditions.”
The influenza season was expected to start in the next few weeks and it was advisable for people, especially those at high risk (aged 65 and older or with underlying illness), to get the influenza vaccine, the department urged.
The vaccine is available at public clinics free of charge.
The virus spreads mainly from one person to another via respiratory droplets, hence it is important to cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, to stay home when sick and to wash hands regularly.
Some of the more common symptoms of influenza include a runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing.
Parents and caregivers are urged to take children who experience difficulties breathing, or are not drinking enough fluids, to their nearest healthcare facility.
The virus is contagious for three to eight days.
HeraldLIVE
Department notes increase in respiratory infections
