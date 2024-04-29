NMU partners in platform to discuss green hydrogen economy

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has partnered with a Johannesburg-based firm to create a platform for pivotal topics related to the green hydrogen economy to be discussed.
The recently launched webinar series, in partnership with Beneficial Technologies knowledge consultancy, is a platform for dialogue and engagement among stakeholders in the Eastern Cape.
In addition, the series aims to offer accessible and pertinent thought leadership on green hydrogen subjects beyond the Eastern Cape.
NMU’s Dr Ossie Franks emphasised the university and its collaborator’s crucial role in enhancing awareness about the opportunities and potential advantages hydrogen presents, along with the hurdles.
Franks said the department of science and innovation provided the initial funding for the project.
“They have also supported the formation of a team tasked with developing a green hydrogen strategy and a road map for the Eastern Cape.
“We anticipate completing and sharing this work by the third quarter of this year.
“Beyond supporting the province’s strategy development, we deemed it essential to allocate a portion of the funds for what we refer to as Legacy Project 6, which is designed to persist beyond the initial project’s time frame,” Franks said.
The inaugural webinar featured Dr Rebecca Maserumule, chief science and technology representative at the national department of science and innovation, and Dr Gary Koekemoer, who leads a climate resilience project in the Bay under the Wilderness Foundation Africa.
The foundation is funded by the Presidential Climate Commission and also advises the city’s Business Chamber on climate issues.
Maserumule outlined the global context of green hydrogen and noted the Eastern Cape’s potential to spearhead the hydrogen economy.
“About half of the potential lies in the export market and the other half in domestic consumption.
“It’s often overlooked that SA ranks among the top 20-30 nations globally when it comes to energy consumption.
“The question is, how can this be leveraged to bolster our hydrogen economy, especially considering the challenges in the refinery sector?
“What opportunities does hydrogen present for the transport sector?
“Both the domestic and export markets are pivotal,” she said.
“The real impact is seen in catalytic projects.
“With Coega’s infrastructure, there’s access to both eastern and western markets.
“Coupled with Transnet’s skills and capabilities, as well as NMU’s involvement, the Eastern Cape is well-positioned to be among the pioneers in exporting green hydrogen.”
From the perspective of the business chamber, Koekemoer highlighted the past decade’s significant issue of unreliable energy.
“Load-shedding has led to substantial job losses, with factories shutting down and laying off thousands of people.
“Thus, we require dependable energy sources.
“While renewables hold promise, they don’t offer consistent supply, necessitating a solution to bridge the gaps.
“An ammonia gas plant in our city presents an opportunity to address these gaps.
“In my opinion, the most efficient use of electricity isn’t direct transmission to demand centres, but generating electricity and then distributing it nationwide.”
Koekemoer said green hydrogen provided the metro with a new industrial value chain that complemented the automotive industry.
“This is an appealing prospect for us, particularly given our two ports — a rather unique feature worldwide which also tackles the bunkering issue.”
He expressed a preference for green hydrogen over gas exploration.
“A critical concern for us is the preservation of our bay, once home to the largest colony of African Penguins, now diminished due to a nearby bunkering operation.
“The issue isn’t just oil spills but also marine noise, which has become increasingly problematic, depleting the penguins’ food source.
“Green hydrogen’s advantage lies not only in its role as a fuel source but also in its conversion to energy.
“While combustion engines still produce noise, fuel cell technology could revolutionise the marine industry’s noise levels, offering a significant environmental benefit.”
Koekemoer said all technologies had an impact on the environment, with their long-term effects often becoming apparent later on.
“We must consider the risks associated with ammonia and hydrogen spills, given ammonia’s toxicity.
“Despite these concerns, we remain cautiously optimistic about green hydrogen as a superior energy solution compared to oil, gas, and fossil fuels.”
To contribute or share content on the platform, contact Prof Darelle van Greunen on darelle.vangreunen@mandela.ac.za
The next webinar has been scheduled for May 28.
HeraldLIVE
NMU partners in platform to discuss green hydrogen economy
Image: NMU/FACEBOOK
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has partnered with a Johannesburg-based firm to create a platform for pivotal topics related to the green hydrogen economy to be discussed.
The recently launched webinar series, in partnership with Beneficial Technologies knowledge consultancy, is a platform for dialogue and engagement among stakeholders in the Eastern Cape.
In addition, the series aims to offer accessible and pertinent thought leadership on green hydrogen subjects beyond the Eastern Cape.
NMU’s Dr Ossie Franks emphasised the university and its collaborator’s crucial role in enhancing awareness about the opportunities and potential advantages hydrogen presents, along with the hurdles.
Franks said the department of science and innovation provided the initial funding for the project.
“They have also supported the formation of a team tasked with developing a green hydrogen strategy and a road map for the Eastern Cape.
“We anticipate completing and sharing this work by the third quarter of this year.
“Beyond supporting the province’s strategy development, we deemed it essential to allocate a portion of the funds for what we refer to as Legacy Project 6, which is designed to persist beyond the initial project’s time frame,” Franks said.
The inaugural webinar featured Dr Rebecca Maserumule, chief science and technology representative at the national department of science and innovation, and Dr Gary Koekemoer, who leads a climate resilience project in the Bay under the Wilderness Foundation Africa.
The foundation is funded by the Presidential Climate Commission and also advises the city’s Business Chamber on climate issues.
Maserumule outlined the global context of green hydrogen and noted the Eastern Cape’s potential to spearhead the hydrogen economy.
“About half of the potential lies in the export market and the other half in domestic consumption.
“It’s often overlooked that SA ranks among the top 20-30 nations globally when it comes to energy consumption.
“The question is, how can this be leveraged to bolster our hydrogen economy, especially considering the challenges in the refinery sector?
“What opportunities does hydrogen present for the transport sector?
“Both the domestic and export markets are pivotal,” she said.
“The real impact is seen in catalytic projects.
“With Coega’s infrastructure, there’s access to both eastern and western markets.
“Coupled with Transnet’s skills and capabilities, as well as NMU’s involvement, the Eastern Cape is well-positioned to be among the pioneers in exporting green hydrogen.”
From the perspective of the business chamber, Koekemoer highlighted the past decade’s significant issue of unreliable energy.
“Load-shedding has led to substantial job losses, with factories shutting down and laying off thousands of people.
“Thus, we require dependable energy sources.
“While renewables hold promise, they don’t offer consistent supply, necessitating a solution to bridge the gaps.
“An ammonia gas plant in our city presents an opportunity to address these gaps.
“In my opinion, the most efficient use of electricity isn’t direct transmission to demand centres, but generating electricity and then distributing it nationwide.”
Koekemoer said green hydrogen provided the metro with a new industrial value chain that complemented the automotive industry.
“This is an appealing prospect for us, particularly given our two ports — a rather unique feature worldwide which also tackles the bunkering issue.”
He expressed a preference for green hydrogen over gas exploration.
“A critical concern for us is the preservation of our bay, once home to the largest colony of African Penguins, now diminished due to a nearby bunkering operation.
“The issue isn’t just oil spills but also marine noise, which has become increasingly problematic, depleting the penguins’ food source.
“Green hydrogen’s advantage lies not only in its role as a fuel source but also in its conversion to energy.
“While combustion engines still produce noise, fuel cell technology could revolutionise the marine industry’s noise levels, offering a significant environmental benefit.”
Koekemoer said all technologies had an impact on the environment, with their long-term effects often becoming apparent later on.
“We must consider the risks associated with ammonia and hydrogen spills, given ammonia’s toxicity.
“Despite these concerns, we remain cautiously optimistic about green hydrogen as a superior energy solution compared to oil, gas, and fossil fuels.”
To contribute or share content on the platform, contact Prof Darelle van Greunen on darelle.vangreunen@mandela.ac.za
The next webinar has been scheduled for May 28.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News