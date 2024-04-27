News

WATCH | Ramaphosa leads Freedom Day celebrations at Union Buildings

By TimesLIVE - 27 April 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead the Freedom Day celebrations at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Saturday.

The country is marking 30 years since the dawn of democracy after the end of apartheid.

On this day in 1994, nonwhite citizens participated in the country's first democratic election.

This year's celebrations are under the theme: “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership, and Growth.”

