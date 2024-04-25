The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said on Thursday it has received full payment from former Athletics South Africa (ASA) acting CEO Terrence Magogodela.
This was for the funds he unduly gained from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funding for a sports facility development in the Northern Cape.
Magogodela entered into a settlement agreement with the SIU in June last year whereby he agreed to pay back R388,733.
“The amount is inclusive of interests, SIU legal costs, curator costs and the amount he was unduly enriched after the grant funding by the NLC to an NPO, Inqaba Yokulinda,” the SIU said.
Initially, a settlement agreement was reached but Magogodela failed to honour it. This prompted the SIU to approach the Special Tribunal for an application to preserve his Gauteng home. In February 2022, the Special Tribunal granted the SIU a preservation order for Magogodela’s property.
“After the full payment made by Magogodela, the SIU will approach the Special Tribunal for an application to discharge his property from the preservation order.”
However, the settlement agreement did not constitute a full and final settlement between the parties.
“The SIU remains entitled to join Magogodela in any future proceeding and claim appropriate relief from him.”
The SIU said its investigations into the NLC found Magogodela signed the NLC application form for funding to construct athletics tracks in the Northern Cape.
“On the form, he indicated he was the project co-ordinator for Inqaba Yokulinda but he was neither the project co-ordinator nor a member of Inqaba Yokulinda.”
The funding application, the business and implementation plan and an endorsement letter from ASA were submitted to the NLC. The SIU said Magogodela channelled the NLC funds to a property in Gauteng.
TimesLIVE
Former acting ASA CEO pays back the money to the SIU
Image: Special Investigating Unit
