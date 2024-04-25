DJ Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse's family say jealousy was behind his murder

The family of murdered DJ and comedian Peter “Mashata” Mabuse believe his killer was jealous of his success but expect he will come out to beg for forgiveness and give answers.

Friends, family, colleagues and students gathered at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday in song, dance and celebration as they remembered his lively and cheerful personality at his memorial service.

On stage were large drop-down banners with a smiling Mabuse holding up a heart sign with his hands as those who knew him described him as a peace-loving and lively person filled with love.

Mabuse was gunned down in a car in the early hours of Sunday morning just after leaving Epozini Lifestyle where he had played a DJ set. He was declared dead at Netcare Akasia Hospital while his friend suffered injuries from a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

His aunt, Margaret Hlongwane, sent a message to the killer, saying the family was waiting for the day when he came forward to seek forgiveness. Whoever killed her nephew was seemingly jealous of his various successes, she said.

“There is someone who can give us answers. This is someone who walks among us every day and knows. Our tears won’t fall for nothing. God is powerful,” Hlongwane said. “Today we are crying but tomorrow you are the one who will be crying. You will be coming to the Mabuses in a wheelchair to beg for forgiveness and we will forgive you because we have forgiven you already. After all, you are jealous. You could’ve gone to Peter and said 'Please help me get into the industry'. Did you go ask him and he refused? You didn’t. You are just jealous,” said Hlongwane.

Also known as “Noise Maker”, Mabuse was remembered for empowering young female students while leaving a mark at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) where he was employed full-time.

While he was known for his humour, social media videos, his DJ sets and being a Mamelodi Sundowns announcer for home games, Mabuse was also a residence manager at the university which hosted the memorial service.