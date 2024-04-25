DJ Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse's family say jealousy was behind his murder
Tshwane University holds memorial service for the popular entertainer
The family of murdered DJ and comedian Peter “Mashata” Mabuse believe his killer was jealous of his success but expect he will come out to beg for forgiveness and give answers.
Friends, family, colleagues and students gathered at the State Theatre in Pretoria on Thursday in song, dance and celebration as they remembered his lively and cheerful personality at his memorial service.
On stage were large drop-down banners with a smiling Mabuse holding up a heart sign with his hands as those who knew him described him as a peace-loving and lively person filled with love.
Mabuse was gunned down in a car in the early hours of Sunday morning just after leaving Epozini Lifestyle where he had played a DJ set. He was declared dead at Netcare Akasia Hospital while his friend suffered injuries from a gunshot wound in the shoulder.
His aunt, Margaret Hlongwane, sent a message to the killer, saying the family was waiting for the day when he came forward to seek forgiveness. Whoever killed her nephew was seemingly jealous of his various successes, she said.
“There is someone who can give us answers. This is someone who walks among us every day and knows. Our tears won’t fall for nothing. God is powerful,” Hlongwane said. “Today we are crying but tomorrow you are the one who will be crying. You will be coming to the Mabuses in a wheelchair to beg for forgiveness and we will forgive you because we have forgiven you already. After all, you are jealous. You could’ve gone to Peter and said 'Please help me get into the industry'. Did you go ask him and he refused? You didn’t. You are just jealous,” said Hlongwane.
Also known as “Noise Maker”, Mabuse was remembered for empowering young female students while leaving a mark at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) where he was employed full-time.
While he was known for his humour, social media videos, his DJ sets and being a Mamelodi Sundowns announcer for home games, Mabuse was also a residence manager at the university which hosted the memorial service.
Thembeka Khumalo, chair of the all-girl Polonaise residence, said Mabuse had influenced their lives.
“Not only did we lose a residence adviser, we lost our cheerleader, our motivator and, most importantly, a father figure to us. In the short time Mr Mabuse spent with us, he affected our lives greatly. His smile and cheerful nature are a memory that will forever be embedded in our minds and in our hearts.
“His arrival at Polonaise this year was the beginning of great things for us as a residence. He guided us, he led us, and most of all he loved us ... We have been robbed as a residence. Death stole from us. He would always jokingly complain about managing an all-girls residence but the patience and understanding he executed while playing his role was outstanding,” Khumalo said.
TUT SADDENED BY THE DEATH OF STAFF MEMBER The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is saddened to announce the...Posted by Tshwane University of Technology TUT on Sunday, April 21, 2024
TUT executive director for student affairs and extra-curricular development, Dr Shadrack Nthangeni, said Mabuse joined the university 14 years ago with energy and enthusiasm.
He said Mabuse was dedicated to the university and invested in the growth and wellbeing of staff and students. Nthangeni recalled a day recently when Mabuse asked if he could offer more to the university.
“A few weeks ago, he requested ... to have a word with the executive director. When they eventually met, Mabuse was trembling to tell me what he wanted to tell me ... All he wanted to do was to tell the executive director that ‘I want you to use me more, pro-bono, for this institution’.
“His door was always open and ready to offer guidance, support, love and [laughter]. He had a mind for innovation and a love of problem-solving. His contribution left a lasting impact on our organisation and the lessons he taught us will continue to guide us,” Nthangeni said.
Mabuse is expected to be laid to rest at Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria.