Man accused of killing wife expected to plead guilty next week
A Gelvandale man accused of murdering his estranged wife outside their home two days after Christmas is scheduled to return to court next week, when he is expected to plead guilty.
Colin “Junior” Kannemeyer, 57, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday and his defence asked for the matter to be postponed to allow for plea negotiations with the state...
