Working smart pays off for Nelson Mandela Bay medical student
After being top matric pupil, Chadleigh Ownhouse now honoured for exceptional performance at UCT
In the 2018 national senior certificate exams, northern areas resident Chadleigh Ownhouse emerged as the top student in the Nelson Mandela Bay educational district, boasting seven distinctions.
Now, just months away from earning his medical degree at the University of Cape Town, his dedication is bearing fruit...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.