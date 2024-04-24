There is concern whether power cuts will hamper the May 29 elections with some claiming load-shedding will be implemented when citizens go to the polls.
EFF leader Julius Malema initially said he was confident in the electoral processes, saying South Africa had strict election structures and agents hired by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) were well-trained.
“The reality is no election is going to be rigged and if you feel defeated before even putting up a fight then give up. We have solid election structures including highly trained party agents,” Malema said on X.
In an about turn on Tuesday, he suggested the polls could be compromised as “load-shedding will be implemented when vote counting begins, resulting in votes being stolen”.
“They must find you ready, that’s why I’m telling you this, I’m preparing you. I know these crooks. These people can’t be trusted,” he said.
He also warned the IEC against hiring South African Democratic Teachers’ Union office bearers as IEC staff for the May elections, saying the commission should rather hire retired people as they would not be intimidated.
There has been a month of no load-shedding.
During a media briefing on energy security, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured citizens the more than 26 days of no load-shedding was not being used as an electioneering strategy by the government.
He warned against the big improvement being used as an “electioneering tool”.
POLL | Should the IEC procure generators for all voting stations?
Image: Reuters
