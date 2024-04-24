Gqeberha's Dominic Doyle put in a masterful performance in very wet and tricky conditions in Sunday's round of the BellisiMoto Twins Cup Motorcycle Championship, which is part of the MotoAmerica Series at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Circuit.
From the moment the lights went out there was no stopping Doyle who started on the front row of the grid having qualified in third place.
He wasted no time in hitting the lead at the end of the first lap and put in a great riding display, living up to his nickname of “the Dominator” and showed brilliant confidence and maturity in the wet and was relatively unchallenged as he romped home to victory.
“After narrowly missing out on the podium in race one, I was super determined for race two come or shine,” Doyle said.
“I’m super-stoked to get my first win of the season, especially in these challenging wet conditions; thanks must go to the team for giving me an awesome weapon this weekend”.
Doyle, who is racing for the Giaccmoto Yamaha Team on a 700cc YZF R7 bike, was unlucky to not be on the podium in the opening race of the weekend where he finished in fourth place after having led the race for a couple of laps.
Twenty-two-year-old Doyle, who was schooled at St Dominic’s Priory Primary before moving to Pearson High, completed his matric year in America at Columbus North High School in Indiana and is now working in New York City.
While Dominic was flying around the wet track surface in America his father Ronnie, who also races motorcycles at Aldo Scribante Raceway, was battling the blustery elements in Gqeberha competing in the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 in the 55-59 age group which he completed in a time of 08:07:57.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha’s Doyle dominates in wet US race
Masterful performance for first victory of season in motorcycle championship
Image: Instagram
Gqeberha's Dominic Doyle put in a masterful performance in very wet and tricky conditions in Sunday's round of the BellisiMoto Twins Cup Motorcycle Championship, which is part of the MotoAmerica Series at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Circuit.
From the moment the lights went out there was no stopping Doyle who started on the front row of the grid having qualified in third place.
He wasted no time in hitting the lead at the end of the first lap and put in a great riding display, living up to his nickname of “the Dominator” and showed brilliant confidence and maturity in the wet and was relatively unchallenged as he romped home to victory.
“After narrowly missing out on the podium in race one, I was super determined for race two come or shine,” Doyle said.
“I’m super-stoked to get my first win of the season, especially in these challenging wet conditions; thanks must go to the team for giving me an awesome weapon this weekend”.
Doyle, who is racing for the Giaccmoto Yamaha Team on a 700cc YZF R7 bike, was unlucky to not be on the podium in the opening race of the weekend where he finished in fourth place after having led the race for a couple of laps.
Twenty-two-year-old Doyle, who was schooled at St Dominic’s Priory Primary before moving to Pearson High, completed his matric year in America at Columbus North High School in Indiana and is now working in New York City.
While Dominic was flying around the wet track surface in America his father Ronnie, who also races motorcycles at Aldo Scribante Raceway, was battling the blustery elements in Gqeberha competing in the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 in the 55-59 age group which he completed in a time of 08:07:57.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer