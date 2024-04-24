Nothing evil about Plett’s mountain bike experience
Contrary to its name, the Dr Evil Experience is not only for hard-core athletes, but also for people wanting to have fun while embarking on the popular cycling challenge in the Garden Route.
The name of the world-class multi-day mountain bike stage race was recently changed from The Dr Evil Classic to the Dr Evil Experience...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.