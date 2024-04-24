News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro stepping up efforts to repair street lights

By Andisa Bonani - 24 April 2024

With about 10,000 broken street lights in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality has started a programme to repair 3,000 of them and 1,000 high mast lights.

The energy and electricity department’s rapid response team has fixed 1,060 street lights and 50 high mast lights since January...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read