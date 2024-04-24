Nelson Mandela Bay metro stepping up efforts to repair street lights
With about 10,000 broken street lights in Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality has started a programme to repair 3,000 of them and 1,000 high mast lights.
The energy and electricity department’s rapid response team has fixed 1,060 street lights and 50 high mast lights since January...
