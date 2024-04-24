NMU, Ikigai Group lead study on green energy
Nelson Mandela University is taking the lead in introducing the province’s potential for supplying green energy across the globe.
NMU and Ikigai Group will lead a consortium of energy experts in delivering a feasibility study to explore the viability of green hydrogen production and export infrastructure to global markets including the UK, Europe and Japan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.