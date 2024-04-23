News

Police instructor arrested for allegedly raping trainee

23 April 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
A Western Cape police instructor was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday for allegedly raping a female police trainee.

The man appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday. The case was postponed to May 2 for a formal bail application.

According to Ipid, the rape occurred on March 31. The instructor at the Philippi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape allegedly called the female trainee to his office. She went to the office after she made several excuses in the past for not going to his office.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the instructor allegedly locked the door once the complainant was inside and raped her. 

“She was allowed to leave after the alleged rape, but she did not report the incident immediately. She reported the incident a few days later and the case was reported to Ipid for investigation,” said Shuping.

