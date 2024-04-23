R15m worth of cocaine seized from Colombian vessel at Richards Bay port

Blocks of cocaine worth R15m were seized on Monday at Richards Bay port of entry from a vessel travelling from Colombia.
According to police no arrest has been made and the operation continues.
The seizure was carried out by Hawks members from Richards Bay serious organised crime investigation in collaboration with external stakeholders including the King Cetshwayo district task team, Richards Bay ORS, local criminal record centre, South African Revenue Services customs, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, Transnet port terminal security and a private security company.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the members received information about a vessel travelling from Colombia to Richards Bay port of entry.
"It was indicated the vessel was importing iron to South Africa and it was also carrying drugs. An enquiry was registered and a disruptive operation was planned. A search was conducted on arrival of the vessel and blocks of cocaine to the street value of R15m were found," he said.
Mhlongo said a preliminary investigation was conducted and evidence was collected.
