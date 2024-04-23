News

Knysna residents demand jobs in N2 upgrade

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 April 2024

The N2 in Knysna has been opened again after angry Knysna residents took to the streets on Tuesday morning to demand that Martin & East civil engineering company employ residents from the area.

The enraged community members stood in the middle of the road in Nekkies, blocking vehicles from passing through, causing traffic to be backed up...

