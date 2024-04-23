Rollercoaster ride for Gqeberha’s Moodley at Misano
Teen motorcycle ace announces arrival on big stage in Italy
Sixteen-year-old Gqeberha motorcycle ace Ruché Moodley had the motorcycle world on the edge of their seats while taking part in the Moto3 Junior World Championship at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy on Sunday.
It wasn’t long into Race 1 that Moodley announced his arrival on the big stage when he took the lead a couple of times in this ultra-competitive class and then, with just three laps left in the race, he made a late dive for the lead and unfortunately made contact with the leader Rico Salmela, a move that ended the race for both of them as they slid into the gravel traps...
