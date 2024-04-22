Lack of street lights in Fairview a headache for residents
Load-shedding or not, parts of Fairview have been blanketed in darkness due to defective street lights.
Though the area, like elsewhere in the metro has gone 23 days without experiencing a planned power outage, sections of streets and alleyways are difficult to see in at night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.