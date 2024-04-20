A 23-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after she was shot in the chin in Walmer township on Friday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred in the G-West area of the township at about 6.30pm.
"It is alleged that a witness in the street described that the 23-year-old female, identity withheld, came running for help clutching her chin," Beetge said.
"She could not speak and it became clear that she was shot just under her chin.
"She was taken to hospital for medical attention, and police are appealing to the community in that area to speak up while the victim cannot."
A case of attempted murder was opened and is being investigated by Walmer police.
Woman, 23, shot in Walmer township
Image: GARETH WILSON
