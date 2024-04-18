Kariega’s Carla Dodd earns PhD from NMU for research on groundwater
Few people can claim to know more about the seriousness of a drought than Nelson Mandela Bay residents and even fewer can argue with Dr Carla Dodd, who received her doctoral degree in geology on Wednesday.
Dodd received her degree at the Nelson Mandela University autumn graduation ceremony for her research into the little understood origin, chemistry and complexity of groundwater from source to sea in the Nelson Mandela Bay region...
