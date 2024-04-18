Kariega storyteller lands dream job on set
Intent on telling the stories of the misrepresented, an Eastern Cape woman took the plunge this week when she started her new job as an assistant producer for the movie Miss Fortune, which will be aired on Netflix.
Lusanda Payiya, 24, who grew up in a rural village near East London before moving to Kariega, was studying towards her analytical chemistry degree when she dropped out in 2022 because she could no longer ignore the artistic voice calling her to be a storyteller...
