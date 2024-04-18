E-hailing driver shot dead in New Brighton

An e-hailing driver was shot dead in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Bulelani Thwalo was found dead in his blue Suzuki Celerio in New Brighton at about 7.30pm.
He was 35.
“New Brighton police were alerted to a shooting complaint in Avenue A,” Beetge said.
“On arrival the Suzuki was found next to the road with the body of the male driver who had been shot several times.”
Beetge said the motive for the murder was still being investigated.
“It is also unknown how many suspects were involved in the shooting.
“It is understood the man was approached by armed men in Central and then driven to Elalini in New Brighton, where he was shot.”
HeraldLIVE
