At least three people, including a three-year-old child and a teenager, were killed and another two wounded during a shooting in Helenvale on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident which occurred in Pienaar Street.
“Three individuals perished and two sustained wounds,” he said.
“More details will be available soon. The motive is not yet known.”
This is a developing story.
Three dead, two wounded in Helenvale shooting
Image: 123RF
