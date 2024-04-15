News

Man fatally stabs girlfriend and hangs himself in Polokwane

15 April 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Police have opened an inquest and murder case. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Polokwane over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Tubatse on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police were called to the scene at a home in Ga-Mashamothane village at about 7.15am.

On arrival they found the body of a woman, believed to be in her late 20s, with multiple stab wounds outside a rented room.

“Police received information that the deceased's boyfriend, 36, was found hanging in nearby bushes. They found the deceased's vehicle parked on the roadside and his body hanging from the tree,” he said.

Ledwaba said it is believed the boyfriend fatally stabbed his girlfriend, dumped her body at the rented room and then drove to bushes and hung himself.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be released.

Ledwaba confirmed a murder case and inquest have been opened for investigation.

TimesLIVE

